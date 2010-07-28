HARD KNOCK LIFE: College Students Have No Money; Shower In Campus Bathrooms!

VIA NPR

For many college students and their families, rising tuition costs and a tough economy are presenting new challenges as college bills come in.

This has led to a little-known but growing population of financially stressed students, who are facing hunger and sometimes even homelessness.

UCLA has created an Economic Crisis Response Team to try to identify financially strapped students and help keep them in school.

‘Some Sense Of Being Clean’

Diego Sepulveda, a 22-year-old political science major who transferred to UCLA from a community college last fall, is the first in his family to attend college.

‘That’s why it’s so surreal for me to be here, and that’s why my parents are so proud,’ he says.

Sepulveda comes from a blue-collar, working-class family and has always had a job — sometimes holding down two to help pay for his education.

‘You’re always thinking, ‘How am I going to pay for next quarter? How am I going to get through the rest of the days here at UCLA?’ ‘ he says.

His full-time Subway job wasn’t quite cutting it, and then he lost that job. That’s when he turned to the campus library and friends.

‘I would sit at these tables and basically try to do my work,’ he says.

Nearby sofas offered a few hours of sleep. Sepulveda would rotate — a night at the library, the next two nights on friends’ couches. His other part-time home was the Student Activities Center, where there’s a pool, a locker room and showers.

‘I would shower, and it would give me at least some sense of being clean,’ he says.

‘God Bless You All’

The university first started hearing stories like Sepulveda’s in the fall of 2008 — a student who lost a job, or a family that used to be middle class and now their parents don’t have a job, homes being lost.

Antonio Sandoval, head of UCLA’s Community Programs Office, says he doesn’t have the exact number of students experiencing the day-to-day hardship of food and shelter because they often keep it hidden.

‘It’s very affluent here, it’s Westwood, Bel Air, Beverly Hills,’ Sandoval says. ‘Students who come to UCLA want to fit the norm here, so they’re not going to tell you they’re homeless, or they’re not going to tell you they’re hungry.

