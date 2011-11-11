Nicole Scherzinger’s Luscious Legs Are Front & Center In Vegas (PHOTOS)

Taking time out from her stint as a judge on X-Factor, former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger appears on the cover of the December issue of Vegas magazine.

The cover is nice to look at, but it’s what’s inside that’s grabbing our attention: Nicole’s luscious and lovely legs.

In a double page spread the singer and dancer is photographed in short shorts and a black blazer, dancing and singing, her long, beautiful and toned legs glistening as she moves under hot studio lights in Louboutins.

We have no clue what she’s singing but those gams are definitely talking!

Check her out in the gallery above and read her interview in Vegas where she talks about her career trajectory and her crying on X-Factor.

“I feel like I have put a lot of hard work into my career over the years, and now some of that hard work is paying off and the stars are aligning,” Nicole told the magazine. “You never know where the path is going to lead, but I’m along for the ride and trying to stay ahead of the game.”

SOURCE: Daily Mail