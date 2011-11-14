Sexy Words Of Wisdom To All The Ladies Who Want To Ride The Cain Train (LIST)

With all the women coming at Republican Presidential Herman Cain and accusing the G.O.P. candidate of sexual harassment, it’s hard to believe that they weren’t captivated by his advances.

The thing you have to realize about Herman Cain is that he is a salesman, he could sell water to a well if he had the time and like all salesmen, he has a way with words.

For instance, when you ask someone about Herman Cain they’ll say ‘he’s the 9-9-9 man.’ Cain, with his salesman swagger, has everyone talking about his 9-9-9 economic plan. No one knows what it is, but he has people talking about it.

Just like McDonald’s “I’m Loving It” or Burger King’s “Have It Your Way” it sticks in your mind. Cain knows what to say to get want he wants. Unfortunately, he said the wrong thing to the four women accusing him of sexual harassment.

Take a look at some other notable sexy words of wisdom brought to you by Herman Cain.

The Black Walnut!

In a GQ interview, when asked about being the flavor of the month Cain responded by describing himself as:

“Häagen-Dazs black walnut, which tastes good all the time.”

Hey ladies, don’t you want to taste those black walnuts?

Moses!

Cain said in a speech to a group of young Republicans that God convinced him to enter the race for president, comparing himself to Moses:

“‘You’ve got the wrong man, Lord. Are you sure?”‘

Now what young Christian Republican woman wouldn’t love to spend the night with someone who God spoke to?

The Manly Man!

When it comes to pizza the former Godfathers Pizza CEO knows a thing or two about toppings. Cain has his own philosophy on pizza he said:

“The more toppings a man has on his pizza, I believe the more manly he is.”

So ladies, next time your in Dominos or Papa Johns, look to see what toppings a man has, because you never know!

The Black Man!

Cain is fine with people calling him the Black candidate he said once:

“By the way, it’s OK to call me black … I am an American Black conservative. An ABC. OK. It’s OK. It’s OK. I’m not hyphenated.”

It’s the ABC’s of Herman Cain ladies, don’t let the Cain train pass you by.

