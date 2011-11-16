Pharrell Brings His N.E.R.D Game To Dazed & Confused! (DETAILS)

Most magazines are coveted when they feature a double cover, or maybe even an impressive pull-out cover with a star-studded lineup, but for their 20th anniversary, Dazed & Confused will have you thinking long and hard about what cover to pick up from the newsstand.

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, the magazine is releasing 20 covers for their December issue. Yes, we said 20!

The covers, which are all shot using the same blue, black and white color concept, features the likes of Kate Moss, actress Chloë Sevigny, and songstress Alicia Keys, in addition to Cassie and N.E.R.D rapper Pharrell Williams.

The covers were shot by the magazine’s co-founder Rankin and the mag is doing it real big, turning each shoot into a webisode and featuring unique pullouts for each cover which will feature 20 rising stars chosen by each celebrity as a portrait of pop culture heroes of the future.

We’ve got our bucks ready to purchase the Pharrell cover as soon as it hits stands. With 20 faces to choose from Dazed and Confused’s past, which cover will you be snatching up?

