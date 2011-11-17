Fanny Wang Adds Customization To Headphone Arsenal (DETAILS)

Headphone manufacturer Fanny Wang has launched an online customization service that allows, for a fee, music lovers to create their own unique headphones.

To use the service, all you have to do is log on to FannyWang.com, choose customize on a menu and a variety of choices appear after you choose your headphone canvas.

Three options are available and they range from on ear headphones to over ear headphones: the 1001, 2001, and 3001. Customization, model and shipping ranging in price from $219 to $349.

Once you’ve got your model, it’s time to decorate the outside and inside bands, the accent strip, sound chambers, center disc, cord and ear muffs.

Sit, back, relax and wait three weeks for your order!

