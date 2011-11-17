So Not Funny! Texas Republican Calls Obama Assassination “Tempting” (DETAILS)

A student from the University of Texas said on Twitter that the idea of assassinating President Barack Obama was “tempting.”

Lauren Pierce is the president of the College Republicans at UT Austin and hours after authorities found the man who fired shots at the White House, leaving two bullets in the executive mansion, Pierce tweeted:

“Y’all as tempting as it may be, don’t shoot Obama. We need him to go down in history as the WORST president we’ve EVER had! #2012.”

Pierce spoke with ABC News and said the comment was a “joke” and that the “whole [shooting incident] was stupid.” Giggling, she said that an attempted assassination would “only make the situation worse.”

After intense pressure from Twitter Pierce removed the tweet and apologized.

When will people learn that joking about a Presidential assassination will only lead to trouble?

