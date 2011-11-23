Jennifer Hudson Reveals How Wrestling Saved Her Life (DETAILS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Jennifer Hudson escaped possible death by going to see a wrestling match.

On October 24th, 2008 her fiance David Otunga was wrestling in a WWE match in Florida, to which she credits for saving her life on the night her family was murdered.

“That’s one of the things that saved my life,” Hudson, 30, tells Ebony magazine. ‘Because I could have been home with my mom then. He [David Otunga] wanted me to come out to Florida with him instead of going to Chicago.” “I flew out to see him; that’s why I’m still here. I’ve never said that before, and I can’t believe I just said that now. But I didn’t know. He was just like: ‘I’m going to this wrestling thing and it’s in Tampa. I’m going out there now, so you can come out there and see me versus going home.'”

On that night, Hudson’s 57-year-old mother, Darnell Donnerson, and the singer’s 29-year-old brother, Jason, were found shot to death inside the Chicago home. Three days later they found Hudson’s 7-year-old nephew dead in the back of a SUV.

You can read more of Hudson’s heartbreaking story in the latest issue of Ebony Magazines on stands now.