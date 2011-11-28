Can't Stop, Won't Stop! Police Clash With Occupy L.A. Protesters (PHOTOS)

UPDATE:

The police have re-opened the streets around Occupy L.A. and the have retreated clearing the streets for commuters.

Police arrested several people early Monday at the Occupy L.A. demonstration outside City Hall, but then the commotion quickly died down and no injuries were reported.

Occupy L.A. protesters ain’t budging, despite an eviction deadline proposed by Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa on Monday that has come and gone.

The passing deadline has led the LAPD to declare an unlawful assembly on the streets surrounding City Hall and ordered Occupy L.A. protesters to immediately disperse or they would be arrested.

As of now, police have begun raiding the encampment and arrests have already been made. Police have surrounded the park and at least 2000 plus people are in a standoff.

Hopefully everything stays calm, as police officers continue to roam the area with their batons, plastic handcuffs and non-lethal weapons. The police are lined up on First Street directly outside LAPD headquarters in anticipation of possible arrests of protesters who were standing on the streets.

Police Cmdr. Andrew Smith told The Associated Press last night:

“People have been pretty cooperative tonight. We want to keep it peaceful; we’re going to do this as gently as we possibly can. Our goal is not to have anybody arrested. Our goal is not to have to use force.”

Smith refused to discuss how or when police will move to clear the park, but it’s safe to say that the many of the protesters aren’t moving.

We pray everything remains peaceful and urge the protesters to stay strong and unified.

