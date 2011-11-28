Frank Ocean Performs Completed Version Of "Acura Integurl" For NYC (VIDEO)

Frank Ocean is in it for the ride!

The Odd Future R&B crooner headed back to New York City for some unfinished business last night. Frank Ocean’s NYC performance was canceled earlier this month due to illness, but Frank promised he’d be back to perform.

Three weeks later, Frank and his European cut suit were back at Bowery Ballroom performing all of his Nostalgia, Ultra bangers.

Hot 97’s MissInfo was there to catch all the action. Frank performed his song “Dust,” and finally finished his incomplete hit “Acura Integurl.”

Frank took a minute to talk to his fans about “Acura Intergurl:”

“It was something I’ve always wanted to finish, so I did. I finished it, and I wanted to play it for you tonite.”

Frank Ocean will be back at Bowery Ballroom for another concert tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

Take a look a Frank Ocean in the video below!

SOURCE: MissInfo

