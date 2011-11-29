Lil Boosie Sentenced! (DETAILS)

Torrence Hatch, better known by his stage name Lil Boosie, was sentenced to 8 years in prison today, after he pleaded guilty to drug charges.

STORY: Lil Boosie Faces More Murder Charges & More Prison Time For Drug Smuggling

Boosie pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to bring drugs into a penal institution and Judge Mike Erwin sentenced him to eight years in prison.

Investigators said he tried to smuggle drugs into Dixon Correctional Center once and into Angola State Penitentiary twice.

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Boosie Speaks On Legal Troubles And Diabetes

Boosie, best known for his 2007 hit “Wipe Me Down,” was in court in Louisiana Tuesday morning. This is only the beginning of Boosie’s problems.

He is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Terry Boyd and could possibly face the death penalty if convicted. Boosie’s murder trial is set to begin in April.

Also On Global Grind: