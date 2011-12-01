JoJo Simmons Clears Up All The Negative Rumors! (NEW VIDEO)

JoJo Simmons has been in the news a lot lately, so it’s understandable that he would have a lot on his chest.

STORY: JoJo Simmons Apologizes!

JoJo appeared on Power 105’s morning show, The Breakfast Club, to let it all out.

First, there was the transvestite rumor that came out a couple of weeks ago. A transvestite claims that she traded texts and DMs with JoJo, and that he knew that she used to be a man.

JoJo claims that this wasn’t true.

“It was just a big mistake on my behalf. I never met up with the person. It was all through Twitter. It was a big misunderstanding. At first the AVI was a female’s backside, and I would not lie, you feel me? I was dumb by dropping my number that quick like “oh my God a butt!” — just being a horny little kid, you feel me?”

JoJo went on to explain that as soon as he saw her face, he got suspicious and stopped contacting her immediately.

“This is exactly what I wrote back to the tranny, on everything. ‘This is not JoJo. This is his cousin. He hits girls from other numbers, and he’s going to hit you up if he’s messing with you, but I highly doubt it.’ And that’s what I left it at.”

The other story out there about JoJo was one that was a little more serious. There was a rumor out there that JoJo was kidnapped by a bunch of Houston thugs, and the young rapper was forced to pay cash to get out of the situation.

This also was also false, according to JoJo. What did happen was a promoter paid him to appear at a strip club. Things got hectic when celebrities who were supposed to show up didn’t show, the promoter claimed that he was jerked, and so he asked JoJo to spot him $400 bucks until they got to the hotel, something the rapper had no problem giving up. He claimed he never at any point felt threatened during the whole situation.

Now that he got all of that off his chest, hopefully our boy will be able to keep his name out the rumor mill for awhile!

Also On Global Grind: