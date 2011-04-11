Pink Wigs, Slurpees And Spandex Bodysuits! The Craziest Celebrity Concert Riders Ever!

It was officially announced today that Nicki Minaj will be joining Britney Spears on her summer tour. The two super divas will be rocking the stage together all summer long, which means only one thing…they’re going to have some special requests.

People always hear about crazy celebrity dressing room and concert rider requests and we’re pretty sure the “Pink Friday” rapper and “Till The World Ends” singer will have a few interesting requests themselves.

GlobalGrind thinks that Nicki may request a room to store all of her colorful wigs and maybe six tubes of MAC “Pink Friday” lipstick. Britney’s rider list will probably include 7-11 slurpees, caramel frappuccinos from Starbucks and lots of candy, since she loves sweets.

No one really knows what these ladies will be requesting for their concert dressing rooms, but GlobalGrind found some of the most outrageous and hilarious concert riders from your favorite rappers and pop stars.

Find out what Beyonce, 50 Cent, Lady Gaga and LL Cool J demand be present in their dressing rooms on the next few pages!

Beyonce‘s concert rider includes a request for “juicy baked chicken, legs, wings and breasts only.”

Iconic band Guns and Roses‘ concert rider used to include an “assortment of adult magazines” in all of their dressing rooms.

Jennifer Lopez likes expensive French candles in her concert dressing room, lots of candles. The French candles she loves are $50 a pop!

Lady Gaga requests a tea kettle, organic ginger and lemongrass tea and honey on her concert rider. Plus all necessary spoons, mugs (with lids), napkins, 12 bottles of room temperature still water and two bottles of white wine with an opener, preferably Kendall Jackson or Robert Mondavi.

Rapper LL Cool J requests one small bottle of Johnson & Johnson baby oil and 24 long stemmed de-thorned roses in his concert rider.

Gnarls Barkley requests one box of magnum condoms and one pack of men’s white athletic tube socks.

50 Cent requests one box of cuban cigars (which are illegal in the United States) and for food 50 demands a dozen assorted cookies, two buckets of KFC chicken, six corn on the cob, a case of beer, two gallons of milk, four gallons of juice and two loaves of bread (one white, one wheat).

Janet Jackson demands that there is “no fish ice” used to chill any of her beverages. She goes on to say, “If it never happened, I wouldn’t have to write this.”

