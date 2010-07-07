Nicki Minaj Joins The Female Rap Hall of Fame With ‘Your Love,’ Announces Album Release Date

Big things are happening for Nicki Minaj. Today, Nicki the Ninja announced via her twitter that her still untitled debut album will be released on November 23. There’s no doubt that this announcement was made because of the quickfire success of her single ‘Your Love,’ which recently made billboard chart history by becoming the first song by afemale rapper to hit #1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart in 8 years (the last femcee was Missy Elliott with ‘Work It’). MTV caught up with the Harajuku Barbie on the set of the ‘Your Love’ video, where she shared how proud and honored she was to . Minaj joins a very small group of female emcees who have managed to overcome the odds and obstacles and make an impact on Billboard. Here’s a look at some of the others who’ve managed to do the same.

Artist: Missy Elliott

Song: ‘Hot Boyz’

This track holds the distinction of being the longest running #1 in the history the Hot Rap Songs chart, spending 16 weeks at the top spot. Missy also reached number one with ‘Work It,’

Artist: Lil’ Kim

Song: ‘No Time’

The Queen Bitch hit number one with this classic track off of her debut album Hard Core.

