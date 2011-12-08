Lesbian Lust: Nicki Minaj & Madonna Make Out! (DETAILS)

Nicki Minaj kissed Madonna and she liked it!

NEW VIDEO: Willow Smith & Nicki Minaj “Fireball”

Nicki Minaj started shooting the video for her collaborative song with Madonna and M.I.A., and apparently there was a lot of lesbian action popping off on set.

Nicki Minaj tweeted that she was on the set of her new video, and seven hours later she tweeted that she kissed Madonna.

NEW MUSIC: Nicki Minaj “Roman In Moscow”

To top it all off, the whole lesbian moment was recorded and we agree with Nicki, we hope and pray the footage miraculously appears.

Would you watch Nicki and Madonna make out? Let us know in the poll below!

Also On Global Grind: