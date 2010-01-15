C’mon Son!!! Innocent Grandma Spends Two Weeks In Jail

A Florida grandmother sat in jail for two weeks on a minor violation. Come to find out, she wasn’t supposed to be there in the first place. Now red-faced authorities are admitting they messed up. Derek Hayward breaks down what went wrong.

According to reports, Gabrielle Schaink was issued a mandatory court appointment after being cited for driving 5 MPH on a highway with a suspended license. Deputies arrived at her mobile home on an arrest warrant, handcuffed her, and brought her to jail after she missed the appointment.

“They should’ve helped her–because I was in the police for many years,” a neighbor told a reporter for WSVN news. “That’s the first time I’ve seen something like that.”

Gabrielle was previously diagnosed with dementia, but authorities did not notice. They also failed to notice that her license had, in fact, been reinstated at that time.

During court proceedings, video footage shows the judge issued a bond for $2,000 to the frail, elderly woman without even looking at her. And she was also overlooked by two public defenders in the courtroom. Incredibly, paperwork revealed that Broward County Sheriff’s office recommended to public defenders that she be released.

