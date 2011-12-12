Gourmet Sneakers Up For Grabs In 2011 Charity Competition (DETAILS)

Your Christmas 2011 could be filled with charity and style!

Whether it’s feeding the homeless, collecting toys for children, or providing families with nonperishable items, we want to see your goodwill!

All you have to do is send @GourmetFootwear and @GlobalGrind a TwitPic of yourself being charitable and you will automatically be entered to win a pair of Gourmet Footwear shoes, the Dieci L or DiGNAN.

Here’s the rundown:

From December 12th – December 20th show GlobalGrind and Gourmet your charitable efforts by tweeting to @GourmetFootwear and @GlobalGrind a photo of you in your local area executing charity service with the hashtag #GourmetCharity and a brief description of your efforts.

After you send us your Twitpic, one Good Samaritan will be chosen on December 21st to receive either a pair Gourmet DiGnan or Dieci L sneakers, check ’em out above and in the gallery.

Good luck!