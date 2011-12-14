RUMOR ALERT: iPad 3 To Launch In February! (DETAILS)

We don’t know about you, but we’re waiting for the next iPad, the iPad 3, which according to the Business Insider is scheduled for release in February!

Wrote Business Insider:

Apple is ready to roll with a new iPad, says Citi analyst Richard Gardner in a note today. According to “several sources” the next iPad will launch in February, and it will sport a screen with double the resolution of the current model. Gardner says, “there do not appear to be any significant technical hurdles remaining” to prevent a launch of a high-resolution iPad, despite rumors to the contrary.

A few things we and iPad3.info, would love to see:

Higher resolution. In the opinion of FBR Capital Markets analyst Craig Berger, the iPad 2 Plus (or iPad 3) will have a much higher resolution display than the iPad 2. Apple shell increase the device’s pixel density and bump the device up to 2.048 x 1.336 resolution (the actual one has 1.024 x 768 resolution.) An NFC chip and a Thunderbolt port. Apple has shown interest in the Near Field Communications that may be included in iPad 3 and also on the new iPhone 5. Thunderbolt port are also expected in the Mac computers.

For our part, we’d love to see more storage and a SD card slot, a quad-core processor, a better camera and flash and a less expensive price tag!

Watch this space for more as it develops!

SOURCE: Business Insider

