We Pray! Family Of Four Dies In New Jersey Plane Crash (DETAILS)

Five people were killed in a small plash crash on Route 287 outside of Morris Township, NY, according to State Police.

Three adults and two children died when their small single-engine turbo-prop plane crash landed on the Morris Township road.

The victims have been identified as New York City investment bankers from Greenhill & Co. Jeffrey F. Buckalew, 45, and Rakesh Chawla, 36. Buckalew’s wife, Corinne, and their two children, Jackson and Meriwether, were also on board.

The wreckage created a debris field that was approximately a half-mile wide, said Jones, who added that police are trying to relocate pieces of the plane to re-open the highway. John Moran, who lives on Trent Court, ran to the scene when he heard the explosion shortly after 10 a.m. and saw that the cockpit of a single-engine, turbo prop had broken off and disintegrated. “It was carnage,” Moran said, describing a scene of chaos and devastation, with luggage and pieces of the plane strewn across the woods that hug Rt. 287 in both directions. “If you didn’t know what you were looking at, you’d think it was just a pile of rubble,” he said. Moran tried to reach the passengers inside the wreckage but quickly realized there was nothing he could do. “They were literally just pulled apart,” he said. “It was just horrible.” FAA spokesman Jim Peters says plane, registered to Cool Stream, LLC of New York City, had departed from nearby Teterboro Airport when it disappeared from radar. The Socata TBM-700 was headed for for DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta when it apparently lost contact with a Federal Aviation Administration radio tower in New York, according to FAA spokesman Jim Peters.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victims during this heartbreaking time.

