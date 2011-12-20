Kim Jong-Il Laid To Rest In A Pimped Out Glass Coffin (VIDEO)

Now that’s swag!

North Korea displayed the body of former ruler Kim Jong-Il in a glass coffin surrounded by red flowers Tuesday.

His successor and young heir, Kim Jong-Un, was one of the first to pay respects, calling his dad a “lighthouse of hope.”

Kim Jong was displayed in the capital, Pyongyang, covered with a glass coffin holding his body, wrapped in red cloth and surrounded by blossoms of his namesake flowers, red “kimjongilia.”

Thousands of mourners paid their respects outside one of the capital’s main performance centers, carrying wreaths and flowers in front a portrait of Kim Jong-Il. Groups were allowed to grieve in front of the portrait for a few minutes at a time.

U Son Hui, a Pyongyang resident, told The Associated Press:

“We will change today’s sorrow into strength and courage and work harder for a powerful and prosperous nation, as our general wanted, under the leadership of the new General Kim Jong-Un.”

The country is in an 11-day period of mourning, flags were flown at half-staff at all military units, factories, businesses, farms and public buildings. The streets of Pyongyang were quiet, but throngs of people gathered at landmarks honoring Kim.

A ruthless dictator may have been laid to rest, but his people are still in mourning.

