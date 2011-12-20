Gisele Is The Supermodel Of Spring 2012 In Campaigns For Versace & Givenchy (PHOTOS)

UPDATE: Additional images of Gisele’s campaign for Versace has surface. Check em out after the break!

If there’s such a thing as a supermodel monopoly, GiGi’s got it!

Images of Versace’s and Givenchy’s Spring 2012 campaigns are out, and Brazilian model and Tom Brady’s boo Gisele Bundchen is the star of both!

The ads are very different, but share some similarities. One: Gisele is paired with male models, Two: her legs are prominent in strappy and heeled sandals.

Via WWD:

Versace tapped photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for its spring 2012 campaign, set to break in March fashion titles worldwide. Shot in the Sonoran desert of Borrego Springs, Calif., the campaign shows models Gisele Bündchen and Ryan Barrett basking in a hot blue light, dry grass and cacti behind them and a hint of a swimming pool before them. Bündchen, long a favorite of the brand, is shown stretching her never-ending, platform-bedecked limbs and arching her back provocatively.

Giovanni Bianco handled creative direction, while Joe McKenna and David Bradshaw worked on styling for the shoot.

Versace may be feeling blue, but we are not feeling the saturation of colors Mert & Marcus used for the campaign; it looks like an ad for cologne – not clothes.

However Gisele, as always, looks spectacular.

SOURCE: WWD

Gisele For Versace Sprng 2012 Campaign

