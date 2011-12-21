Diplo “Blow Your Head December Mix” (NEW MUSIC)

With a little more than a week left in the new year, Diplo dropped something that we can all party to.

Diplo, one of the most well known DJs in the world and the producer of Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls),” just dropped the December edition of his monthly “Blow Your Head” series on SiriusXM.

The producer/DJ recorded the epic mix live during a tour stop in Brazil.

The mix is basically an hour of sweaty-fist-pumping goodness, and it features tracks from the likes of Zed’s Dead, Sandro silva, Mkina, Duck Sauce and Manu Chao.

It’s definitely a nice array of sounds being represented here — including a lot of interesting Brazilian music and sounds.

Check it out below and let us know if you’re rocking with it.

Here’s the tracklist of everything you’ll hear on the mix!

Montagem – treinamento do bum bum MC SABRINA – tic toc DJ woody – pockit rockit As Tequileiras do Funk and DJ Gasparzinho – Surra de bunda (gregor salto mix) DJ Gregory & Gregor Salto – Paris Luanda (franky rizardo remix) Bingo Players/Wolfgang Gartner – Shrunkenheads Cry Lazy Jay – Float my Boat CZR – Do the Dance Gaiolas de popozuda – quero de tar (acca) Duck Sauce – big bad wolf (gasseflestien mix) — mixhell interview Mixhell – antigalactic DADA life – KOTEM / pick your poison edit Zeds Dead – ruckus the jam Sandro silva – Mach 5 Schlacthofbronx – chambacu Manu Chao – Bongo bong Makina – Rafaga de dub Los Rakas – Abrazame (uproot andy mix) Robin S – show me love (morrisson edit) Diplo Horsey (lazerdisc party edit)r Dirty Dance (alvin risk remix) Bro Safari – The Worm M83- midnight city (cousin cole edit)

SOURCE: Soundcloud

