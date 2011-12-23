Kelly Rowland Is Totally 80’s For The Hunger (PHOTOS +DETAILS)

After Kelis, singer Kelly Rowland is the second American singer featured in Rankin’s new fashion and lifestyle magazine, The Hunger which is on newsstands now.

STORY: Kelly Rowland Almost Married The Wrong Man?

Photographed by Rankin, the X-Factor judge is all glitter and disco in the pages of the large and heavy magazine which is bi-annual and retails for about $18.00.

Kelly’s shoot recalls Donna Sommers disco days, what with the lighting and color scheme which reminds us of the 70’s and 80’s logos.

Only three images of her session with Rankin made it online, so you’ll have to cop a hard copy to see the full spread.

More Kelly in the gallery above!