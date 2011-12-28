WE PRAY! Justin Bieber's Grandparents In Serious Car Wreck! (DETAILS)

Justin Bieber‘s maternal grandparents, Bruce and Diane Dale, were involved in a severe car accident near Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario yesterday.

Bieber’s mother Patti Malette tweeted to followers that the car flipped into a ditch and was totaled. Thankfully, his grandparents weren’t terribly hurt and are recovering.

According to the Washington Post, Bieber’s grandfather Bruce was treated for his injuries and is doing OK.

Malette went on to say on Twitter: “My dad has broken ribs. Plz pray 4 him 4 quick healing! Count your blessings & forgive ur parents always. U never know what tomorrow holds!!!’

Bruce and Diane Dale really helped raise the pop superstar and we are relieved to know that they are doing well.

#TeamBieber, please continue to send your prayers on Twitter using the hashtag #PrayForJustinsGrandparents!