NEW VIDEO** Leona Lewis Attack!

During a book signing in London on Wednesday, pop star Leona Lewis was punched in the head by crazed fan, Peter Kowalczyk. After the altercation, security immediately wrestled Kowalczyk to the ground, where he continued laughing as theycharged him with assault. 

Kowalczyk was taken by authorities to a location for mental health patients and was questioned for psychiatric assessment. His court hearing will be at the end of the month.The clash left Leona bruised and a bit shaken and forced her to cancel a BBC performance that night to recover.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

