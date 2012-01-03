Ke$ha Plans To Get Crazy & Resurrect Rock-N-Roll On New Album (DETAILS)

Rock-N-Roll ain’t dead, well according to Ke$ha it isn’t.

Ke$ha sat down with MTV to talk about her forthcoming album in 2012 and how she plans to get “absolutely crazy.”

“I feel like I don’t necessarily agree, but people say that rock and roll is dead, and it is my mission and my goal to resurrect it in the form of my pop music.That’s the goal. We’ll see what happens. That’s a very ambitious and lofty goal, but that’s my goal.”

No worries for Ke$ha fans who adore her party girl anthems. Ke$ha will have her usual dance hits, a little bit of hip-hop, and rock-n-roll on her forthcoming album.

Ke$ha seems to be evolving and growing with the times. She hasn’t ditched her booty shorts and glitter just yet, but we may be seeing a new slightly more serious side of Ke$ha.

SOURCE: MTV

