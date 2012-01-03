A$AP Rocky & A$AP Mob To Headline North American Tour (DETAILS)

“I know them Harlem n*ggas ‘gon be feelin this!”

From an internet sub-culture sensation to an 11-city headlining tour, A$AP Rocky and his fellow A$AP Mob members have been making news and grabbing headlines all over the dot com and beyond.

NEW MUSIC: A$AP Rocky “Pretty Flacko”

Thanks to lead group member A$AP Rocky’s breakout tracks “Purple Swag” & “Peso,” an enthusiastic co-sign from Drizzy Drake (which resulted in a spot on Club Paradise’s concert bill) and an undeniable talent, this ensemble of rappers, producers, directors, etc. – aka A$AP Mob – will be headlining their own tour across the ‘Red, White & Blue’ and ‘The True North’ aka Canada before joining Drake and Kendrick Lamar on stage later this spring.

PHOTOS: A$AP Rocky Smiles For Terry Rich’s Camera, A$AP Yams…Not So Much!

Though the name of the tour has yet to be released, concert dates and locations have already been chosen for the months to come:

1/26/12 – The Town Ballroom (681 Main Street Buffalo, NY)

1/27/12 – The Opera House (722 College Street Toronto, ON)

1/28/12 – The Ritual Nightclub (133 Besserer Street Ottawa, ON)

1/29/12 – Corona Theatre (2490 Rue Notre-Dame Quest – Montreal, QC)

1/30/12 – The Middle East (480 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA)

2/1/12 – Irving Plaza (17 Irving Plaza New York, NY)

2/7/12 – The Sound Stage (124 Market Place Baltimore, MD)

2/8/12 – Theatre of the Living Arts (334 South Street)

2/9/12 – The National (708 E. Broad Street Richmond, VA)

2/10/12 – Greene Street Music Hall (113 North Greene Street Greensboro,NC)

2/11/12 – The Masquerade Upstairs (695 North Avenue N.E. Atlanta,GA)

SOURCE: A$AP Mob

Also On Global Grind: