Chanel Iman On A Joy Ride For Allure (PHOTOS)

Chanel Iman, one of our favorite Victoria’s Secret Angels, is featured in a really cool spread in the January issue of Allure magazine.

Titled Joy Ride, and photographed by legendary fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, the 21-year-old Atlanta native is seen in some very cool and, for some, easily attained couture pieces for 2012.

The spread is shot alter-ego or mirror style with Chanel posing on a white background in two different outfits and varying expressions, giving the illusion she’s interacting with herself. Back in the day this technique would have been done in camera but with technology what it is today, all praises must be given to Photoshop!

Our favorite look on Chanel has to be Look #6 where we see the statuesque model in a beautiful Gucci Flapper Dress opposite a flowing tri-color mermaid Donna Karan gown.

Equally cool are the shadows of the previous images bleeding into other images, creating a third image of Chanel.

All the designers from the shoot are clearly listed on the pages in the gallery. Take a look!