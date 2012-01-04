We’ll Always Love Big Poppa: New Throwback Footage Of Biggie Performing (NEW VIDEO)

You know it’s a good day when you get unreleased old school footage of the late, great Notorious B.I.G.

UH! UH! Notorious Siri Raps Biggie’s “Hypnotize”

Filmmaker Keith O’Derek and Upfront Productions just released some never before seen footage of Bed’s Stuyvesant’s finest and Diddy (back when he was just Puffy) performing the remix to Total’s “Can’t You See” at a venue in Irvine, California.

How Lil Kim & Biggie’s Mom’s Relationship Turned To Beef

Of course Biggie is decked out in his usual mid-90s attire of a fly-ass silk button up shirt, Versace sunglasses and a Kangol hat.

And of course Puffy is doing his usual mid-90s hop-around-with-his-hands-in-the-air dance in the background.

It’s a really cool video that evokes a lot nostalgia and makes us miss the Notorious one.

We’re sure you’ll feel the same way, so check it out!

SOURCE: HipHopDX, MissInfo

Also On Global Grind: