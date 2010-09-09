NEW VIDEO: Public Enemy ‘Say It Like It Really Is’

YEAH BOIIIIIIII!!!!! Public Enemy is BACK!! Here is the official video for Public Enemy’s newest single, ‘Say It Like It Really Is’. This new single will also be on their upcoming box set, ‘Bring The Noise’, which is due out on October 15th. The box set will include music from 1999-2009. In addition, Public Enemy is gearing up for an amazing North American tour.

September 9 The Nova Norfolk, VA

September 10 The Hat Factory Richmond, VA

September 11 Hopscotch Music Festival Raleigh, NC

September 12 Amos Southend Charlotte, NC

September 14 Center Stage Atlanta, GA

September 15 The Music Farm Charleston, SC

September 16 The Club at Firestone Orlando, FL

September 17 Revolution Ft Lauderdale, FL

September 18 MIAMI

September 25 Hofstra University Long Island NY

Shot in front of the Niagra Falls, Chuck D and Flavor Flav seem like they haven’t lost a beat. It’s nice to see the entire crew backing the Queens natives, locked, stocked and barrelled like the militant crew they once were. The education of the amazing black leaders in this video, remind us that the revolution is still alive. This is definitely a throwback to the good old days… Enjoy and put your fists in the air!

