OH SNAP! Katy Perry Announces Big Change Of Plans (DETAILS)

Katy Perry has backed out of her first scheduled appearance since her divorce from Russell Brand.
The 26-year-old “California Gurls” singer was listed to appear at the People’s Choice Awards next week, but she won’t be in the building.
She tweeted, “Unfortunately I will not be able to attend the People’s Choice Awards. I want to thank u all for voting for me, fingers crossed!
#KATYCATS”
Well, that sucks! The singer is going through a divorce from her husband of 14 months, comedian Russell Brand. Russell filed for divorce on Dec 30th, citing irreconcilable differences.
Katy has been dealing with several emotions, including setting the record straight after her parents called her divorce a gift from God.
Katy clarified those comments by saying, “Concerning the gossip, I want to be clear that NO ONE speaks for me. Not a blog, magazine, “close sources” or my family.”
Let’s hope Katy wins the awards, and she’ll show her face soon!