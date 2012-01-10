Oh The Joy! The 10 Best Songs Dedicated To Children (LIST)

Not a dry eye could be found once daddy Carter dropped “Glory” earlier this week – a hip-hop lullaby rapped by Jay-Z to his 2-day-old baby girl Blue Ivy.

Social media platforms drove “Glory” to the top of trending conversation, with some of Jay’s most heartfelt lyrics populating timelines and status update bars:

“Baby, I paint the sky blue/My greatest creation was you/Glory.”

But Papa Carter wasn’t the first proud parent to lay down a few bars for his youngin’. Eminem, Lauryn Hill, Alicia Keys and several other artists have all scribed lullabies dedicated to their children.

Will Smith even featured his first born, Willard Christopher Smith III aka ‘Trey,’ in the video for the 1998 single “Just the Two of Us” – a song which Smith dedicated to his young co-star.

GlobalGrind took a trip down memory lane to revisit the most memorable music made by artists in dedication to their sons and daughters.

Jay-Z – “Glory” ft. Blue Ivy Carter: “Baby, I paint the sky blue/My greatest creation was you/Glory.”

Lauryn Hill -“Zion”:“For I know that a gift so great/Is only one God could create/And I’m reminded every time I see your face.”

Eminem -“Hailie’s Song”: Eminem dedicated a song on his fourth studio album – The Eminem Show – to his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers.

Stevie Wonder -“Isn’t She Lovely”: Stevie dedicated this song to his daughter Aisha Morris – “I can’t believe what God has done/Through us he’s given life to one/But isn’t she lovely made from love.”

Will Smith – “Just the Two of Us”: Big Willie dedicated his 1998 single to his first born son, ‘Trey’ Smith – “Just like me/Wait an see, gonna be tall/Makes me laugh cause you got your dads ears an’ all.”

Jay-Z & Kanye West – “New Day”: Though the song was released prior to baby Blue, the message still rings clear with Jay & ‘Ye’s introspective thoughts on their future kids.

Ja Rule – “Daddy’s Little Baby”: “And I’ma raise you too black too strong beautiful/Tell the truth let you know what women go through.”

Alicia Keys – “Speechless”: “When I wake up in the morning babe/Can’t believe my eyes/Say there’s little part of destiny/Cause you’re now in my life.”

Nas – “Me & You” (Dedicated to Destiny): “I’d like to dedicate this one here to my star/To the one I cherish/She loves me unconditionally – no matter what/I love her; always be here for you baby.”

Common – “Retrospect For Life”: When given with the news that his girl is pregnant, Common’s introspective lyrics weigh in on the choice between abortion and birth.

