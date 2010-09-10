CLOSE
Audrina Patridge In Long Spandex (PHOTOS)

It seems that the “Dancing with the Stars” practice sessions are kicking Audrina Patridge’s butt!

The former “Hills” star was photographed leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles, California (Sept. 9).  She smiles for the cameras and looks chic and sporty, but she tells Us magazine “My legs are so sore!” 

She goes on to say that it has been difficult “going through the entire routine without stopping because you run out of breath. It’s like, ‘I don’t know if I can stand this for fifteen more hours!”

Audrina refuses to let the workouts get the best of her though, saying “I’m really hard on myself. I’d rather just keep going and going and going instead of taking a break.’  I’m sure if Audrina keeps that attitude she will be dancing her way to victory! 

Audrina Patridge, Dancing with the Stars

Audrina Patridge, Dancing with the Stars

Audrina Patridge, Dancing with the Stars

Audrina Patridge, Dancing with the Stars

Audrina Patridge, Dancing with the Stars

Audrina Patridge, Dancing with the Stars

