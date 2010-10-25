The Incredible DOPENESS Of Taylor Swift (PHOTOS)

Taylor Swift has been attracting a lot of attention with the release of her new album ‘Speak Now.’ The 20-year-old country-pop superstar has been catching a lot of flack for new tracks like ‘Dear John‘ and ‘Mean‘ on which she calls out the men in her life who have done her wrong (we mean you, John Mayer.)

Taylor Swift’s songs seem like they are ripped right out of the pages of her diary and even though she is one of the most famous faces in the industry, she’s just like every other young girl, she goes on dates, shopping, traveling, sightseeing and to the beach. The only thing that’s different is that the paparazzi is there to snap millions of photos of it all.

CHECK OUT THESE PHOTOS OF TAYLOR SWIFT in her day-to-day life–with a few autographed signings and movie premieres thrown-in!

