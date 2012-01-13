Stephen Colbert For President! “Thank You, God Bless You & God Bless Citizens United” (DETAILS)

Is America ready for its first comedian-in-chief?

Comedy Central funny man Stephen Colbert is running for President – in South Carolina anyway.

STORY: Jon Stewart Defends “All-American Muslims,” It Isn’t Stereotypical Enough?

Yesterday on the his show The Colbert Report, Stephen announced to his audience that he is exploring the possibility of running for the President of the United States of South Carolina, which drew a hail of cheers and laughter.

“I am proud to announce that I am forming an exploratory committee to lay the groundwork for my possible candidacy for president of the United States of South Carolina.”

However before he could run, so to speak, Colbert had to hand over power to the Super Political Action Committee (PAC) he runs, because a candidate can’t run for office and control his own super PAC.

So he handed power over to his friend and fellow Comedy Central host, Jon Stewart.

Colbert’s has been touting his super PAC since 2011 in an effort to call attention to the problems of money in politics.

Super PACs began in 2010 when the Supreme Court ruled that independent spending for political purposes was protected under the first amendment, in the landmark case of Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission.

The irreverent segment offered a thoughtful critique of these new groups who are legally not allowed to coordinate with the candidates they are supporting, but are often run by former staffers, highlighting the strong ties that bind candidates to these powerful organizations.

Colbert transferred his super PAC powers to Stewart, which can now pave the way for Colbert to enter the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina, his home state.

If there’s any Republican we’d vote for in South Carolina, it’ll be Stephen Colbert. Godspeed.

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

Also On Global Grind: