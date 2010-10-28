Celebrities And Their First Born’s (PHOTOS)

It was recently confirmed by Mariah Carey herself that she and husband Nick Cannon are expecting their first child together. Again Congratulations to them! Since this will be their first child we wanted to take a look at some of our favorite celebrities and their first children.

There is nothing more precise then a little baby, especially when it is the first time the mother and father get to enjoy parenthood. As the celebrity kids grown up it’s always nice to see which parent the children are going to look like or which parents footsteps they will follow.

Will and Jada Smith have two children together and they both are the spitting image of their parents, and are following in their career footsteps, with acting and singing. Check out the more in the photo gallery.

Also On Global Grind: