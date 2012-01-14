Jigga What? Jay Says Bye Bye To B-Word After Birth Of Blue Ivy Carter? (DETAILS)

Jay Z and Beyonce’s new bundle, Blue Ivy Carter, must be a real charmer because at just one week old, she already has her daddy changing his ways.

According to multiple reports, Jay has vowed to retire the word “bitch” from his vocabulary, his rhymes and his career. After the debut of “Glory” celebrating his daughter’s birth, Jay reportedly penned this poem to bid adieu to the B-word:

“Before I got in the game, made a change, and got rich,/ I didn’t think hard about using the word B—-./ I rapped, I flipped it, I sold it, I lived it/now with my daughter in this world/ I curse those that give it./ I never realized while on the fast track/ that I’d give riddance to the word bitch, to leave her innocence in tact./ No man will degrade her, or call her out her name/ the women won’t despise her and call her the same./ I know it’s gonna miss me/ cuz we been together like Nike Airs and crisp tees/ when we all used to hang out front/ singing 99 problems but a lady ain’t one./ Excuse me miss, can I be your mister/ cuz I can tell the difference from a little girl and a sister,/ She never grew up, her father left her alone/ I promise not to talk like we used to/ until Kingdom Come./ I’m so focused on your future,/ The degradation has passed/ I wish you wealth, health, and insight/ forever young you may pass./ Blue Ivy Carter, my angel.”

Sounds like an admirable quest for a rapper. It is never too wrong to start on the b-word-less track. We cant help but wonder if Jay will censor himself while rockin’ out live to “That’s My BLANK” on stage.

They do say that your first child is the one who changes the way you see the world. Tell us, do you think Jay can steer free from the B-word?