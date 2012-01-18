All Smiles! Homeless Teen Hangs Out With President Obama (DETAILS)

17-year-old Samantha Garvey got the shock of her life when she was invited to watch President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address next week.

The New York Brentwood High School senior, who is also homeless, was a semifinalist in a prestigious national science contest, which awarded her the honor of attending the State of the Union.

Samantha was invited to the Jan. 24th speech as a guest of Long Island Congressman Steve Israel.

According to Newsday, Garvey’s story of academic success despite financial hardships has gained nationwide attention.

Last week, she was named one of 300 semifinalists in the Intel science contest. She’s currently living in a homeless shelter, although Suffolk County officials are renovating a home for the Garvey family.

Israel says he was moved by the aspiring marine biologist’s story.

He’s offered Garvey a prestigious gallery ticket. Her parents would watch from Israel’s office. What a good look for the Long Island teen!

Congrats Samantha!

