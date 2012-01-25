Josh Baze “Ghosts ‘N’ Stuff” (NEW MUSIC)



Is Brooklyn in the house?

It is whenever Josh Baze is there, of course.

MUSIC: Josh Baze Brings Brooklyn To “Hollyhood” With New Single “Peroxide”

You might not know too much about Brooklyn’s new singing/rapping phenom, but we think that’s about to change soon.

Josh Baze’s debut album, Hi-Heels & Low-Lifes, drops March 20th, exclusively on iTunes, so he’s starting to heat up the Internet now.

MUSIC: Josh Baze Takes A Trip Through “Hollyhood”

To kick off the big 2012 he’s bound to have, the young Brooklynite rocked over deadmau5’s classic “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” record. Baze sing/raps his way over the club classic, sounding like a natural fit.

Now, if you’re new to Baze, buyer beware: this isn’t Josh’s usual sound. This is Baze trying something different, which shows off his versatile flow. However different it is, we’re feeling it, and we think you’ll like it, too.

For something a little closer to what Josh Baze likes to do, you have to check out his first single off of Hi-Heels & Low-Lifes, the soulful and sweet “We Made It.”

You could check out the “We Made It” video, which was directed by the legendary Hype Williams, over all

the MTV channels, including MTVu’s Freshmen 5, MTV Jams and MTV2, starting next week.

