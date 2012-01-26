Estelle Gets Personal During “All Of Me” Album Release Party (PHOTOS)

It’s been nearly four years since Estelle had everyone dancing with her club hit “American Boy.”

Now, the singer is back with a follow-up album, and she’s trying to get as far away from that song as possible.

The singer explained in better detail last night during the release party for her third album, All of Me.

The album doesn’t drop until February 28th, however she invited a select number of friends and media people to the Open House, a lounge located in the Lower East Side, where she played a majority of the album.

The reception for her new music was received with rave reviews by most of the folks in the spot.

Estelle said the inspiration behind the album was birthed from drama she suffered over the last three years or so.

Her two biggest obstacles were dealing with a tough breakup and trying to meet expectations of fans who only wanted her to keep churning out “American Boy” type of songs.

We’ll just say this: there’s very little “American Boy” on this new album. This is some powerful, passionate stuff here.

The tracklisting isn’t final, but Estele played 11 tracks, which had features from A-Listers like Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Trey Songz and Janelle Monàe.

All of Me is Estelle’s most personal album and we can’t wait to hear the final product!