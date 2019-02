R&B superstar Trey Songz recently did a MTV Unplugged show where he performed a bunch of his songs. It looks like those performances have made their way on to a mixtape. The new mixtape, ‘MTV Unplugged’ feature Trey singing his hits, ‘Say Ahh,’ ‘I Need A Girl,’ and more. Be sure to check out the tape!



Download Mixtape | Free Mixtapes Provided by DatPiff.com

