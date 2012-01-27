HOT TO DEF: Solange Shines In Canary & Spins For Tiffany’s (PHOTOS)

Tiffany’s is ready for Valentine’s Day and so is Solange!

The renowned jewelry company invited Blue Ivy’s aunt to DJ the launch of their Valentine’s Day specific project True Love In Pictures.

True Love is a book by The Sartorialist Scott Schulman and his girlfriend and fellow street style blogger Garance Dore, which documents examples of true love and a website where anyone can upload photographs of their idea of true love.

The launch was held at Tiffany’s in NYC on Wednesday.

Solange chose a canary yellow, sleeveless dress, a pink clutch and purple sandals for the event.

We love some of the colors on Solange, which say SPRING SPRING SPRING! But the clutch and shoes look too matchy-matchy.

You can share your photos on True Love here! We wonder if Solange has made her own contribution?

More of Solange in the gallery.