Jordin Sparks Giving Up Her Cookie For New Boyfriend? (DETAILS)

Former American Idol sensation Jordin Sparks stopped by the Today Show and explained why she might not be keeping her cherry under wraps any longer.

22-year-old Jordin used to rock a virgin promise ring. It was something she vowed to her mother to uphold: a pledge to remain pure and abstain from sex until marriage. But what she once thought was cool, she now feels is a little bit of stretch.

During her interview with the Today Show, the beauty revealed:

“You know what, I switch it from day to day — I don’t wear it exactly everyday anymore, but I always have something there. When I was 13 my mom spoke to me about purity and waiting for marriage and different things like that. And, you know, at the time I was like, ‘Sure that’s great,’ but I can’t say what’s gonna happen a couple of months from now. People grow.”

Apparently, they do. Jordin Sparks has undergone some overnight changes, maturing into a sexy songstress, now publicly in a new relationship with fellow singer Jason Derulo.

Can’t hate on a woman who knows what she wants!

But how do you think the public (or her mother) will respond to a teeny-bop princess condoning premarital sex?