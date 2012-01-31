Blockheads! Two Teens Break Into CNN To Check Their Facebook Statuses (DETAILS)

A story straight out of the pages of the bizarre book revealed that two Atlanta teens were arrested after breaking into a CNN newsroom the other day to check their Facebook statuses.

We’re not making this up!

Aldayne Fearon, 18, and Francis Mutemwa, 17 were arrested around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the fifth floor of CNN Center, where they were found checking their Facebook pages.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Kim Jones said CNN security contacted officers from Zone 5, which is also headquartered in CNN Center, to report that there was “someone in their secure area newsroom.”

The two bumbling teens climbed over a ledge from the Omni Hotel to gain access to the CNN newsroom “and started working on two computers,” Jones said. “At the time of their arrest, they were checking their Facebook pages on those computers.”

The pair was charged with criminal trespass.

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. released a statement Friday afternoon to the AJC regarding the incident.

“A security incident occurred at CNN Center on Friday morning and was resolved,” the statement read. “It is being handled by the Atlanta Police Department.”

What are these kids thinking nowadays?

Above: Francis Mutemwa, 17, right and Aldayne Fearon, 18 are charged with a misdemeanor for sneaking into CNN's newsroom and using a computer to check Facebook.

