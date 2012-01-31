Lil Wayne & Bruno Mars “Mirror” (NEW VIDEO)

Sometimes the hardest person to face is the one staring at you in the mirror.

DETAILS: Lil Wayne Got Into A Brawl With An NFL Baller?!

It’s a topic that Lil Wayne and Bruno Mars dive right into for “Mirror,” one of the bonus tracks off of Wayne’s Tha Carter IV.

The super serious and deep track was one of the better songs on Wayne’s latest album, so we were ecstatic the full video finally released.

DETAILS: Birdman Reveals Lil Wayne’s “I Am Not A Human Being 2” Is Coming “Real Soon”

Last week, Lil Wayne dropped a sneak peek of the video, but the full video is way deeper than we imagined. The clip is dark, yet full of color, as we see Weezy sling around blood red paint.

“Mirror” is the fifth single off of Lil Wayne’s ninth studio album, Tha Carter IV.

Check out Lil Wayne & Bruno Mars in the new “Mirror” video above!



Also On Global Grind: