WTF! Over 70 Dead After Egypt Soccer Fans Rush Field (DETAILS)

The violence in Egypt has escalated once again, but this time it isn’t due to protesting young people ousting a dictatorship government.

STORY: Egypt Raiders! Military Clears Out Tahrir Square, Shoots A 15-Year-Old

Soccer fans caused nothing but chaos and rushed the field after the home team won an unexpected victory over Egypt’s top club on Wednesday.

The soccer riot set off clashes and a stampede that left at least 73 people dead and 1,000 injured in a Mediterranean port city.

One player described the scene as “a war,” saying it was the worst incident of soccer violence he’s ever seen. This latest incident marks the deadliest soccer riot worldwide since 1996.

State TV reported that fans also set fire to the main stadium in Cairo after a soccer game between Al-Ismaili and Zamalek teams was called off because of the violence in Port Said, but nobody was injured.

Stadium employees at the Cairo stadium said some of the bleachers were set ablaze, but firefighters put it out before it caused much damage.

According to the Associated Press, the violent scene started when fans of Al-Masry, the home team in Port Said, stormed the field after a rare 3-1 win against Al-Ahly, Egypt’s top team.

Al-Masry supporters hurled sticks and stones as they chased players and fans from the rival team, who ran toward the exits to escape, according to witnesses.

FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter said he was “shocked and saddened” by the numerous deaths, sending his condolences to the families of those who died.

“This is a black day for football. Such a catastrophic situation is unimaginable and should not happen, I am very shocked and saddened to learn this evening that a large number of football supporters have died or been injured following a match in Port Said, Egypt.”

To think that a year ago Egypt had the eyes of the world watching them after a successful revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, the news of so many deaths is terribly disheartening.

Also On Global Grind: