EXCLUSIVE BLOG by Tina Charles: WNBA Draft Pick #1

Hello everyone! I’m Tina Charles, and I’m extremely excited to blog for Global Grind. This is my first blog ever and I hope you all like what you read!

The past couple of weeks have been an extreme whirlwind for me. I’ve had to transition from being a student athlete for the University of Connecticut – 2010 Women’s Basketball NCAA Champs – to becoming a professional athlete, #1 pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, and playing for the Connecticut Sun.

After the NCAA Championship game against Stanford University, my teamies and I reflected back on the PERFECT season (39-0) we had and cherished the last moments we had together. Then it was back to school, catching up in classes and taking my last set of finals. Afterwards I was off to Secaucus, NJ for the WNBA Draft and my dream had finally come true. To hear my name called, let alone first, was a tremendous blessing. My heart was pounding out of my chest and I was squeezing my parent’s hands because I was so nervous. I was extremely happy to have a chance to stay on the east coast with the Connecticut Sun and only be two-hours away from home in Queens, NY.

After the draft, a couple rookies and I went out to New York City to celebrate and had a GREAT time. In addition to being drafted, the WNBA set up many interviews for me, which included being on Good Morning America and meeting Robin Roberts!!!

Later on in the week, I returned back to school and was still “high off of life” as Jay-Z said. Between being drafted and winning another national championship, I couldn’t ask for a better senior year. Back to reality, I started packing up my apartment on campus and moved into my new place in Groton, CT to get ready for training camp with the Connecticut Sun.

Around the same time, I graduated earning my degree in Psychology with a double minor in Sociology and Criminology. Also, my former teammates at Uconn and I were honored with a visit to the White House to meet and be recognized as the 2010 National Champs by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for the second year in a row.

When I returned to the Connecticut Sun, we had our first game vs. the Chicago Sky, we won, and are currently 2-1 for the season. So that is a quick sum up of my life in the last couple of weeks, but for more, you can follow me on twitter @tinacharles31.

Until next time…

– Tina

