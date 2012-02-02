Call Of Urgency! Don Cornelius Spoke To His Son Before He Died! (DETAILS)

Yesterday, the world lost a great music legend. Don Cornelius, 75, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sadly, Cornelius’ son has come forward, claiming to have spoken to him right before his death.

STORY: Don Cornelius Dead At 75

TMZ reports:

Don Cornelius‘ son claims the late “Soul Train” creator phoned him just hours before he shot himself in the head — describing the last-minute outreach as a “call of urgency.”

Don’s son Tony Cornelius wouldn’t specify what the call was about — telling Gayle King on “CBS This Morning,” his dad’s health was failing and he was “unhappy about some things” in his life.

Tony told Gayle, “You have to be in a person’s shoes really to understand. Obviously, me being extremely close to him, I could tell that he was uncomfortable.”

Tony added, “But our family could never know that he would — how uncomfortable he really was.”