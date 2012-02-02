I’ll Pay More Taxes! Chris Rock: “I’m Going To Lose The Money No Matter What” (VIDEO)

Funnyman Chris Rock said that he doesn’t mind paying higher taxes – because he’s going to find away to lose the money anyway!

The legendary comedian told AP:

“I can pay higher taxes and people can have jobs or I can pay lower taxes and I have my kids’ teacher asking me for a loan because she’s going to lose her house, which is true. Stuff like that happens, so I’m going to lose the money no matter what.”

Rock joins a list of other wealthy celebs who say they wouldn’t mind paying higher taxes.

One the country’s richest men, Warren Buffet, has been at the center of the tax debate when he penned an op-ed piece in The New York Times last August, arguing that the super-rich should pay taxes at a rate that is the same or higher than that of the middle class.

President Obama’s “Buffett Rule” has become a major selling point of the American Jobs Act and State of the Union address.

Watch as Chris Rock cracks jokes on taxes and other things.

