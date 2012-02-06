Muslim Models, Are They The Next Craze? This New Agency Thinks So! (DETAILS)

Modesty and modeling are two worlds that couldn’t seem further apart, but a new Muslim modeling agency is attempting an innovative quest at altering the modeling world as we know it.

The first modeling agency of its kind is skillfully named “Underwraps” and plans on taking girls of Muslim faith into their agency.

The idea, however, of a Muslim model is not far-fetched at all. Tunisian model Hanaa Ben was one of the first Muslim faces of Lancome and the new agency hopes that her success is proof that Muslim models are in demand.

The only problem with the agency’s concept is that according to their tradition, Muslim women should dress in modest clothing showing nothing but their face, hands and feet and garments should be typically loose fitting.

Those guidelines are hard to match in the Western fashion industry, and that is why America-born Muslim Nailah Lymus felt the need for the agency to be a place where women who come from a Muslim background don’t have to lose who they are to display their beauty.

In addition to allowing models a place to display their beauty in traditional means, Nailah hopes that the agency can also help combat stereotypes linked to Muslim women as a whole.

