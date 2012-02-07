The Black Keys “Gold On The Ceiling” (NEW VIDEO)

The Black Keys are back at it – this time with an all-new video for “Gold On The Ceiling.”

Viewers get to catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action as cameras follow The Black Keys all the way from their concert prep to their performance.

The video cuts back and forth from images of the band recording “Gold On The Ceiling” in the studio, to the ensemble prepping and performing the track for their countless fans in the crowd.

Considering their last 3-minute video for “Lonely Boy,” it’s definitely great to see more of the band in front of the camera!

“Gold On The Ceiling” is The Black Key’s second single off of their seventh studio album El Camino – available in stores now!

